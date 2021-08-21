The U.S. House of Representatives unanimously passed legislation in late July to designate the September 11th National Memorial Trail.
The trail links New York City’s September 11th Memorial with the Pentagon Memorial and the Flight 93 Memorial in Pennsylvania with a 1,300-mile system of trails and roadways.
Virginia Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-11th) and Don Beyer (D-8th), along with Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), introduced the bill to create a lasting legacy that connects all three sites.
“The September 11 National Memorial will serve a particularly significant role – honoring the families and loved ones who were victims of the attack, and the heroes who saved countless lives on such a tragic day,” Connolly said.
Beyer noted that many lost on that day were Northern Virginia residents.
“Our legislation will provide a new way to help honor and remember all we lost that day, and connect the different sites where that day’s tragedy unfolded,” Beyer said. “I appreciate and thank all who have worked to make this excellent idea a reality.”
The trail goes through Arlington, Alexandria and Fairfax County.
The bill now heads to the Senate. The chair of the Sept. 11 National Memorial Trail Alliance, Andy Hamilton, said he hopes to have it signed by President Joe Biden in time for the 20th anniversary of the terrorist attacks.
