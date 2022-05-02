The opening of a 10-mile extension of the 95 Express Lanes through Stafford County has been delayed until late 2023, in part due to a prehistoric soil belt running through the corridor.
Transurban, operator of the 495, 95 and 395 Express Lanes, originally anticipated opening the Fredericksburg Extension, known as Fred Ex, this October, but construction has been hampered by resource constraints and geologic conditions, the company said in a news release Monday.
One of those challenges has been Potomac Formation soils, "a geotechnical condition within the corridor that can introduce complexities in construction," the release said.
The Potomac Formation is a narrow belt of soils from the early Cretaceous period, about 145 million years ago, running from southern Virginia to New Jersey, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Landslides are "a commonplace and widespread problem in sediments" along the formation, with slope instability and other issues, the USGS said.
Despite the challenges, Transurban says the project, which began in 2019, has continued and construction is currently 60% complete.
A new Truslow Road Bridge in Stafford County opened last April, and reconstruction of the American Legion Road overpass and several new fly-over ramps are underway.
The $565 million project, funded by Transurban and its partners, will extend the 95 Express Lanes from just south of Garrisonville Road to U.S. 17 near the Rappahannock River.
The work includes two new reversible high-occupancy toll lanes; seven new bridges and new access points to U.S. 17, Old Courthouse Road, and Marine Corps Base Quantico, where more than 28,000 people work and reside.
When completed, the new Express Lanes will provide 66% more capacity during peak periods and will move 30% more people and 23% more vehicles, helping reduce congestion along one of the state's worst “hot spots,” Transurban said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.