‘A Beacon of Hope:’ Newest Washington museum dedicated to victims of communism

Aldona Wos was an eyewitness to a major moment in communist decline while she was a college student in her homeland of Poland during a time when the country was under martial law.
Wos was in Warsaw in 1983 when Pope John Paul II, himself a Polish native and a freedom fighter during World War II, held a mass with more than 1 million packed into central Warsaw. Wos said the pontiff urged everyone to feel empowered and to believe in freedom.
“He told everyone that the communist government can never take our belief of freedom away from us – ever. If we stick together, if we continue to resist and fight for freedom we will succeed. The head of the Catholic Church was telling us that God believes in us,” Wos told InsideNoVa. “It was so inspirational that we all knew we were going to win at that point. The government knew their choices were limited at the time.”
After two years of repression, Poland’s martial law was lifted only a month later.
Wos, who went on to become U.S. ambassador to Estonia, was among attendees at the media preview for the Victims of Communism Museum, which opened June 13. Washington’s newest museum claims to be the only one in the world dedicated to describing both the history of communism as well as its current global reach across Europe, Asia and South America, said Andrew Bremberg, president and CEO.
“The opening of this museum at such an important time is the culmination of decades of work and the donations of thousands of individuals in both money and time,” Bremberg said. “Our hope is that the museum will serve as a place where all victims of communism feel that their story is being heard.”
The museum has 9,400 square feet of exhibit, conference and event space. The first floor hosts galleries that guide visitors through communist history, with exhibits divided into three categories: revolution, repression and resistance. Interactive displays highlight stories of both the victims and survivors of communism and also offer glimpses of the hard choices many had to make daily.
One exhibit highlights the horrors endured by Ukrainians, who, from 1930 to 1950 were deported by the millions to forced settlement areas, or gulags, in the Soviet Union, as a way to destroy their culture and impose conformity.
In 1932, the museum explains, farmers in Ukraine were given impossible quotas for wheat production. Their grain and seed was confiscated, and starving farmers could not leave their villages, resulting in massive famine while Moscow sold the Ukrainian wheat abroad. Between 2 million and 5 million Ukrainians died in the famine, one reason today’s Ukrainians are so passionate about repelling Russia’s invasion.
Dr. Lee Edwards, co-founder of Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, said people began to forget the legacy of communism and the sway it held over the millions of people around the world after the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1997. The foundation is an educational, research and human rights nonprofit devoted to commemorating more than 100 million victims of communism around the world and to pursuing the freedom of those still living under totalitarian regimes.
“Communist ruling parties still control a fifth of the world’s population,” Edwards said. “We opened this museum to serve as both a memorial to those who died from it and a beacon of hope for those who resist it.”
