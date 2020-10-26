Shenandoah National Park on Monday released more detailed information about two medical emergencies that took place on Old Rag Mountain on the nights of Oct. 16 and 17, as first reported by the Rappahannock News.
In a statement, the park writes:
“On October 16, 2020, the Communications Center received a call shortly after 7 p.m. for a 19-year old woman who had suffered an injury in the middle of Old Rag/s Rock Scramble. Paramedics responded to the scene and due to her condition and time of day, the decision was made to bivouac overnight and call for a helicopter hoist evacuation in the morning.
“The paramedics spent the night keeping the victim warm and comfortable during which the temperature fell to 36-degrees. In the morning the United States Park Police Eagle 2 helicopter arrived overhead shortly after sunrise, affected the rescue, and transported the patient directly to Fairfax Medical Center.
“The victim and her companions had made a series of poor choices, including departing for a 9-mile mountain hike at a late hour, failing to carry basic equipment for the predicted weather (cold overnight temps), food and water, map, and light sources other than their cell phones.
“On October 17, the Communications Center received a call at 6:44 p.m. for a male subject who was having a medical problem near the summit and was unable to continue any further. The same paramedics who had spent the night on the mountain on the previous night responded to the scene and found the patient unable to be removed from the summit.
“They bivouacked with the patient for their second night in a row with temps again dipping into the 30s. The paramedics were prepared to call for another helicopter hoist in the morning, but by first light, the patient had recovered and was able to hike out assisted.”
Shenandoah has just welcomed its new superintendent, Pat Kenney, who told the Rappahannock News by telephone that due in part to so many people escaping the confines of COVID-19 there is a “different clientele of first-time visitors” to the park, some unprepared for outdoor elements and difficult terrain.
Kenney, whose previous assignment was at Yellowstone National Park, described a typical offender as somebody who sets out on a Shenandoah Park trail wearing nothing but “flip flops” and carrying bottles of “DASANI water.”
“You can be charged for Disorderly Conduct if you require a rescue due to a SERIES of poor decisions,” the park warned visitors in today’s statement.
To prevent a search and rescue, Shenandoah asks that its visitors be prepared by following these important steps:
- Carry the Ten Essentials , including light sources and extra batteries. https://americanhiking.org/resources/10essentials/
- Know your own physical and mental limits; do not overestimate your abilities; choose your destination trails accordingly
- Carry your cell phone with you into the backcountry, as it can be a useful tool. But understand that Your Cell Phone is: Not a light source; Not a map; Not a survival kit; Not always going to have battery or service.
The National Park Service on Monday also extended its thanks to Orion Mountain Rescue for assisting with the pair of Old Rag rescue operations.
