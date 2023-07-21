It’s a new day for fans of the burgundy and gold.
Dan Snyder’s $6 billion sale of the once-revered Washington football franchise to a group led by Josh Harris became official Friday, as the new owner was introduced to exuberant fans at FedEx Field in Landover.
“It feels fantastic,” Ashiq Mannan, a Herndon resident and fan for over 30 years, said at a pep rally just outside the stadium Friday. “It’s a long time coming.”
Harris’ group – which includes Los Angeles Lakers legend Earvin “Magic” Johnson – won unanimous approval for their purchase from NFL owners Thursday, ending the tenure of one of the least popular owners in all of American sports.
In Snyder’s 24 years as owner, the team went 164-220-2 with just two playoff victories. Snyder himself was also found by NFL investigators to have sexually harassed a former employee, and in 2020 several investigations found that women employees of the team had been the target of sexual harassment by team executives and football personnel. Snyder leaves having just received an NFL-record $60 million fine from the league for his conduct.
“He’s an awful owner, but he’s an awful guy, an awful human being,” Mannan, wearing a “Worst Owner Ever” T-shirt, said Friday.
Mannan said that when he started going to games, he and three other friends split season tickets.
By last season, his friends had all long-ago dropped off because of the team’s management and performance. But now, he says, he has a group of 25 with tickets to see the new Commanders host the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.
“All the people I used to come to games with stopped coming,” he said. “Now they’re all coming back.”
Harris, a native of Chevy Chase, Md. who made his money in private equity before leading groups with majority stakes in the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and NHL's New Jersey Devils, said the new ownership group will have “zero tolerance on … ethically challenged behavior."
“A lot of stuff happened that was unfortunate. We’re focused on changing the culture. I think a lot of that’s hopefully been done, I mean, that’s what we think but we’ve got to get in there,” Harris said at Friday's introductory press conference. “And, obviously, it’s about creating a management team where everyone doesn’t look the same.”
Aside from the team on the field, Harris also inherits several significant management questions about the team’s future home field and its name.
The team’s lease at FedEx Field – which has shown signs of neglect in recent years – expires in 2027, and officials from D.C., Maryland and Virginia had expressed interest in luring the organization, which has its corporate offices and practice facilities in Ashburn.
Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has supported the idea of building a new stadium at the site of Robert F. Kennedy Memorial Stadium in the city, but team plans leaked last year showed a possible 200-acre complex in Woodbridge the team had interest in.
Less than a month after those plans emerged, lawmakers in the General Assembly killed a potential incentive package for the team after Defensive Coordinator Jack Del Rio called the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the U.S. Capitol a “dust-up.”
Harris said he’s first focused on making the team’s current confines as welcoming to visitors as possible.
“We’re focused on creating great experiences for our fans,” Harris said. “We’re going to throw a party every other Sunday, and when you have guests in your house, you treat them well. You don’t have couches that are broken, you don’t have TVs that aren’t working.”
But he remained tight-lipped on any potential stadium plans in the future, though he did make reference to the old RFK stadium, which hosted the then-Redskins from 1961 to 1996.
“As far as the stadium experience long run, we would love to have a stadium where the opposing players fear to come and our fans love to come and our players love to come and feel welcome. That’s what I experienced at RFK and whatever happens … that’s the kind of stadium experience I want to create,” he said.
As for the Commanders name, which the team adopted ahead of last season to mixed reviews, Harris said that his team is “looking at everything.”
Tish Rodgers, a D.C. native who now lives in Fairfax, said she’d love to see the team move closer to Northern Virginia, whether that be in Prince William County, Loudoun County or even D.C. She said she used to go to as many as four games a year, but she has chosen to watch from home more often in recent years.
“I think a stadium in Virginia would be great, but I can see them wanting it to be in D.C. I get that. But as long as they make it nice and accessible for most of the fans, I think I’ll be going more,” Rodgers said.
Ultimately, she said she trusts the new owners.
“Magic’s a sports legend, and he’s really shown himself to be a great businessman and … it’s obvious that Harris knows what he’s doing. So I think whatever the big changes they make, it’ll be positive,” she said.
Aris King, a D.C. resident who’s been rooting for the burgundy and gold for over 40 years, said he couldn’t be more optimistic about the new ownership group and how it might affect the team’s performance.
“I’m feeling pretty great. I feel like it’s a dark cloud moving away from us. It feels like new beginnings for this franchise,” King said outside the stadium Friday.
When it comes to the on-field performance, King said he’s willing to give the new group some time to get things totally turned around. But the new owners can only represent improvement over the old, he said.
“I think it’s going to take some time,” King said. “Management’s gotta know what they have and things that they’re going to need to bring the change to bring this franchise back to how it used to be.”
