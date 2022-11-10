Marines and hundreds of their family members gathered last week to celebrate the birthday of the U.S. Marine Corps and recognize contributions made by military families.
On Nov. 2, Marine Corps Base Quantico hosted the USMC Birthday Dance, allowing families to share in a celebration of Marine Corps history.
"Not only was this a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 247th birthday, it exemplified what it means to embrace the military lifestyle,” said Sgt. Major Collin Barry, the guest of honor.
While November is the birth month of the Marine Corps, it is also the month the Department of Defense has declared Military Family Month. The month is so designated to appreciate the sacrifices and contributions made by military families and recognize the challenges they may face.
To commemorate the two occasions, the USMC Birthday Dance incorporated families and Marine Corps tradition to create a unique celebration.
The dance was attended by 237 family members, over 100 of whom were children ranging from age 2 months to 17 years. The event featured a mocktail hour and official ceremony, followed by dinner and dancing. There was also an appearance made by the official mascot of the Marine Corps, Chesty XVI, a bulldog, along with his handler Lance Cpl. Albert Diaz.
“Honoring our legacy through traditions is special, but sharing them with our families is a remarkable experience,” Barry said. “This event provided a unique occasion to show appreciation for the Marine Corps, but also for the sacrifices our families make.”
It is a Marine Corps tradition that the oldest and youngest Marine each receive a piece of cake. To mimic this custom at the family ball, a slice was given to the oldest and youngest child in attendance. The oldest child present was Leah Doty, daughter of Lt. Col. Aaron Doty and his wife. The youngest child was Oliver Moyer, son of Major Allen Moyer and Lauren Ziemba.
The cake-cutting ceremony was conducted by 18 Quantico middle and high school students who make up the Junior Marine Corps ROTC Cadets of Warrior company.
“The Quantico Marine Corps Community Services team and Quantico Middle High School Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps did an outstanding job in making this event possible, but more importantly, memorable,” Barry added.
“I am so grateful to have shared this experience with my daughter, and truly look forward to it next year.”
