The National Weather Service has extended a winter weather advisory for parts of Northern Virginia until 1 p.m. Tuesday as light snow continues to fall across the area.
The advisory includes Arlington, Alexandria, Loudoun, Fairfax, Prince William and Stafford counties. Forecasters are calling for up to 2 more inches before snow tapers off this afternoon.
Most Northern Virginia schools are closed for the day due to ice and snow conditions.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates.
