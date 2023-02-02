Candidates for local and state office representing Prince William County are off to the money races as a busy campaign year starts.
Candidates who kicked off their campaign in 2022 were required to submit campaign finance reports to the state in January covering fundraising and spending from July 1 to Dec. 31 of last year.
Twenty-five of the 35 declared candidates for local office filed reports, raising a total of $316,300, spending $110,394 and having $462,427 in campaign funds remaining. Some of the candidates did not file reports because they did not start campaigns until January, and a few filings covered only several weeks in December.
Nine of the 13 Democratic candidates for local office filed reports. Those candidates raised a total of $246,704, spent $81,828 and have $266,595 remaining.
Of the three Republican candidates for local office and two incumbent supervisors who haven’t announced campaigns, four filed reports, but only two reported raising any money. Those two raised $11,286. The four who reported activity spent $7,316 and have $68,345.
Only five of the 12 contested local offices had more than one candidate submit reports. Challengers outraised incumbents in three of those races.
Board of County Supervisors
In the Board of County Supervisors races, Chair Ann Wheeler, D-At-Large, raised the most of any candidate with $66,462. Wheeler spent $24,437 in the reporting period, of which $15,000 was to repay a loan, and had $70,962 remaining at the start of 2023.
Wheeler is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Deshundra Jefferson, who did not file a report.
Supervisor Andrea Bailey, D-Potomac, is outraising her party primary challenger, Kim Short.
Bailey reported $55,507 raised, spent $20,208 and had $50,001 remaining.
Short was the only challenger for the board to file a campaign finance report. She raised $21,320, of which $5,000 was a self loan. She spent $2,740 and has $18,579 remaining.
The only other contested election is in the Neabsco District, in which Supervisor Victor Angry is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Nate Murphy.
Angry reported $7,065 raised, $21,517 spent and $5,204 remaining. Murphy did not file a report for 2022.
Republican Bob Weir was the only candidate to file a report for the Feb. 21 special election in the Gainesville District. He reported raising $2,260, of which $1,800 was a self loan. Weir spent $1,098 and has $1,161 remaining.
Democratic candidate Kerensa Sumers did not file a report.
The seat has been vacant since former Supervisor Pete Candland resigned in December over limitations to his voting powers because of his involvement with the PW Digital Gateway data center project.
Rounding out incumbent Democrats, Occoquan Supervisor Kenny Boddye raised $45,024, and Woodbridge Supervisor Margaret Franklin received $27,950.
Boddye spent $7,275 and has $43,152 remaining. Franklin spent $1,101 and has $49,198 remaining.
The board’s Republican incumbents didn’t report much activity and haven’t announced whether they will seek reelection. Brentsville Supervisor Jeanine Lawson raised $9,026, spent $3,114 and has $7,782 remaining. Coles Supervisor Yesli Vega didn’t receive any contributions, spent $2,129 and has $52,581 remaining.
School Board
Although there are more candidates for the county School Board, there was much less reported activity than the Board of County Supervisors.
In the Coles District, challenger Stephen Spiker raised the most of the three candidates with $5,464. Challenger Willie Deutsch was second with $2,980, and incumbent Lisa Zargarpur was last with $1,008.
Spiker spent $2,368 compared to $758 for Deutsch and $131 for Zargarpur. But Zargarpur has the most remaining cash with $12,708, compared to $7,472 for Deutsch and $3,796 for Spiker.
In the Woodbridge District, only challenger Jaylen Custis reported activity with $310 raised, of which he spent none. Incumbent Loree Williams, who has not announced whether she will seek reelection, and challenger Shantell Rock did not file reports.
In the Neabsco District, challenger Padreus Potter raised the most in the Neabsco District with $7,851. He spent $1,529 and has $18,065 remaining.
Challenger Tracy Blake raised $1,400, spent $15 and has $1,389 remaining.
Neabsco incumbent Diane Raulston, who hasn’t physically attended a School Board meeting in more than two years because of a medical condition, did not file a report.
Incumbent Potomac District board member Justin Wilk far outraised his challenger, bringing in $18,260. He spent $2,866 and has $51,638 remaining.
Wilk’s opponent, Mario Beckles, raised $400 in a self-donation to his campaign. He spent $317 and has $82 remaining.
Board Chair Babur Lateef raised $15,000, all of which he provided to his campaign. He spent $2,341 and has $23,760 remaining.
Lateef’s challenger, Julia Biggins, didn’t file a report.
Incumbent board members Jennifer Wall of the Gainesville District and Adele Jackson of the Brentsville District do not have any challengers in their reelection bids.
Wall raised and spent no money and has $1,626 remaining. Jackson raised $50, spent $1.98 and has $3,664 remaining.
Occoquan School Board member Lillie Jessie is not seeking reelection, but her husband, Richard Jessie, will run for the seat. He did not file a report.
Lillie Jessie raised $5,587, spent $9,923 and has $2,982 remaining.
Constitutional offices
Only two candidates for the three constitutional offices representing the county, Manassas and Manassas Park – sheriff, commonwealth’s attorney and clerk of circuit court – reported raising money.
Democratic Commonwealth’s Attorney Amy Ashworth raised $16,731 for her reelection bid. She spent $3,426 and has $23,576 remaining as of Jan. 1.
Her opponent, Republican Matt Lowery, did not file a report.
Democrat Josh King was the only candidate for sheriff to report campaign contributions, raising $6,645. He spent $1,124 and has $5,733.
Republican Sheriff Glen Hill didn’t raise any money, spent $975 and has $6,821 remaining.
Democratic Clerk of Court Jacqueline Smith didn’t file a report and her challenger, Democrat William Ryland, reported no money raised or spent, but had $190 in his account.
General Assembly
Fifteen of the 17 candidates for the General Assembly filed reports totaling nearly $1.2 million raised through the end of last year. Those candidates spent $420,550 and have nearly $1.8 million remaining.
Makya Little led fundraising in the new 19th District for the House of Delegates. She raised $20,639, spent $12,195 and has $17,673 remaining.
Rozia Henson raised $17,330, spent $4,205 and has $18,897 remaining.
The third Democratic candidate in the district, Natalie Shorter, did not file a report.
Incumbent Democratic Del. Michelle Maldonado is the only candidate so far in the 20th District, reporting $34,261 raised. She spent $12,744 and has $31,686 remaining.
The lone Democrat in the 21st District, Josh Thomas, raised more than the two Republican candidates combined.
Thomas raised $55,729, spent $20,491 and has $77,497 remaining.
Republican Josh Quill was the top fundraiser for the GOP, bringing in $27,715. However, $23,500 of that money was from a self loan. Quill spent $1,785 and has $25,930 remaining.
The other Republican, former Prince William County Supervisor John Stirrup, raised $13,604, spent $1,669 and has $11,934.
The only candidate in the 22nd District is former Republican Manassas City Councilor Ian Lovejoy.
Lovejoy was running for the state Senate but switched to the House of Delegates race. He reported $20,483, which was primarily transferred from his Senate campaign. Lovejoy spent $45,198, of which $20,500 was to repay a self-loan, and had no money remaining.
Democratic Del. Candi King is so far the only candidate in the 23rd District. She raised $17,919, spent $20,738 and has $5,425 remaining.
In the 24th District, Democratic Del. Luke Torian raised nearly a quarter of a million dollars, more than any candidate for any office representing any part of Prince William County.
Torian raked in $242,662 in the reporting period. He spent $67,948 and has $437,013.
Democratic Del. Briana Sewell lives in the 25th District, but has not announced whether she will seek reelection. She reported $11,299 raised, $9,810 spent and $27,393 remaining.
In the state Senate, Democratic Sen. Jeremy McPike raised the most of any candidate with $193,367. McPike, who is seeking reelection in the 29th District, spent $63,744 and has $355,406.
McPike is being challenged for the Democratic nomination by Del. Elizabeth Guzman. She reported $101,367 raised, of which $84,419 was transferred from her House of Delegates campaign committee.
Guzman spent $939 and has $100,428 remaining.
Republican Nikki Baldwin is also running in the 29th District. She reported $2,156, spent $1,148 and has $1,007 remaining.
Democratic Del. Danica Roem was the only candidate in the 30th Senate District at the start of the year. She reported $166,483 raised, of which $109,294 came from her House of Delegates campaign committee. Roem spent $42,609 and has $123,873 remaining.
The two Democratic candidates were neck-and-neck in fundraising for the 33rd District, where former Dels. Hala Ayala and Jennifer Carroll Foy are competing for the party nomination.
Ayala narrowly won out with $127,525 raised in the reporting period. She spent $59,388 and has $203,356 remaining
Carroll Foy raised $126,893 in the reporting period. She spent $55,934 and has $313,212 remaining.
Republican Mike Van Meter did not file a report.
