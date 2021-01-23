Five years ago, more than 30 inches of snow fell across parts of Northern Virginia, ranking the Blizzard of 2016 among the biggest snowfalls in D.C. history.
Snow scene from Burke. By Dave Facinoli/InsideNoVa.com
Snow scene from Burke. By Dave Facinoli/InsideNoVa.com
Brrr. Don't eat the yellow snow!
At 4:30 p.m. Friday, the snowfall crossed the 3-inch mark, and kept piling on. Aleks Dolzenko/ InsideNoVa.com
From my bedroom window, off of Cardinal Drive, Woodbridge.
Two inches here in Manassas according to our Pedro-Meter.
4 p.m., Friday, Manassas City
Woodbridge near Rt 1 and Dale
Manassas, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Friday
A shopper makes last-minute purchases at Aldi grocery store before it closed early on Friday afternoon due to Winter Storm Jonas. Aleks Dolzenko/ InsideNoVa.com
Limited visibility kept traffic to a minimum along Garrisonville Road in North Stafford on Friday afternoon. Aleks Dolzenko/ InsideNoVa.com
Overcast skies and the continually falling snow kept many drivers off area roads Friday afternoon in North Stafford County. Aleks Dolzenko/ InsideNoVa.com
Snow-plow drivers take time for a chat before tackling the snow accumulating Friday afternoon on the Staples parking lot off Garrisonville Road in North Stafford. Aleks Dolzenko/ InsideNoVa.com
Snow plows clear a road in Stafford County as traffic follows closely Friday afternoon. Snowfall is reaching 2 inches at 3:15 p.m. Aleks Dolzenko/ InsideNoVa.com
snowfall reaches almost 5 inches at 8 p.m. Friday
Snowfall passed 4 1/2 inches at 6 p.m. Friday in North Stafford County.
22 inches in front Royal in the mountains
Haymarket, on Bull Run Mountain
...and counting, in Bristow
Estimated return to work day = February
Fredericksburg 22406 around 730p
Snow measured 29.2 inches at Baltimore-Washington International Airport the evening of Jan. 23, 2016, beating out the old three-day snowfall record of 26.8 inches set on Feb. 16-18, 2003.
Dulles International Airport recorded its second-largest snowfall Jan. 23, 2016 with 28.3 inches. The number one spot was set Feb. 5-6, 2010 with 32.4 inches.
The blizzard dropped the most snow on Ashburn, which recorded a 34 inches.
Other snowfall totals for the region were just about as impressive.
Arlington County
- Bailey’s Crossroads – 21 inches
- Reagan National Airport - 17.8 inches (Note: The accuracy of this measurement has been called into question).
Fairfax County
- Centreville – 29.8 inches
- Herndon – 27.3 inches
- Reston – 26.5 inches
- Chantilly – 26 inches
- Vienna – 24 inches
- Lorton – 20.5 inches
- Springfield – 23 inches
Loudoun County
- Ashburn – 34 inches
- Purcellville – 33 inches
- Leesburg – 32 inches
- Dulles International Airport – 28.3 inches
Prince William County
- Dale City – 25.3 inches
- Lake Manassas – 28 inches
- Manassas city - 29.5 inches
- Dumfries - 18.5 inches
Fauquier County
