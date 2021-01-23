blizzard_Tiffany Clifton Joyner

Five years ago, more than 30 inches of snow fell across parts of Northern Virginia, ranking the Blizzard of 2016 among the biggest snowfalls in D.C. history.

Snow measured 29.2 inches at Baltimore-Washington International Airport the evening of Jan. 23, 2016, beating out the old three-day snowfall record of 26.8 inches set on Feb. 16-18, 2003.

Dulles International Airport recorded its second-largest snowfall Jan. 23, 2016 with 28.3 inches. The number one spot was set Feb. 5-6, 2010 with 32.4 inches.

The blizzard dropped the most snow on Ashburn, which recorded a 34 inches.

Other snowfall totals for the region were just about as impressive. 

Arlington County

  • Bailey’s Crossroads – 21 inches
  • Reagan National Airport - 17.8 inches (Note: The accuracy of this measurement has been called into question).

Fairfax County

  • Centreville – 29.8 inches
  • Herndon – 27.3 inches
  • Reston – 26.5 inches
  • Chantilly – 26 inches
  • Vienna – 24 inches
  • Lorton – 20.5 inches
  • Springfield – 23 inches

Loudoun County

  • Ashburn – 34 inches
  • Purcellville – 33 inches
  • Leesburg – 32 inches
  • Dulles International Airport – 28.3 inches

Prince William County

  • Dale City – 25.3 inches
  • Lake Manassas – 28 inches
  • Manassas city - 29.5 inches
  • Dumfries - 18.5 inches

Fauquier County

  • Opal - 30 inches

