Those first day of school pictures look different this year. Some barefoot, some in pajamas, some cats and dogs nearby.
Public schools in Prince William, Fairfax, Loudoun, Arlington, Alexandria and Manassas Park opened the school year this morning with remote-only learning. And while there were some glitches, by 11 a.m., students and parents were starting to get the hang of it.
"So far so good, everything working properly, teachers being amazing! One elementary schooler and one middle schooler, both PWCS," one parent wrote on InsideNoVa's Facebook page.
"FCPS and PWCS students all signed in and working well, kudos to the teachers and to the IT staff that make this all happen for the kids - great job for the first day!!!" another wrote.
Some parents with students in Prince William County schools reported early issues with the Zoom conference calling app this morning, while the remote-learning app Canvas seemed to crash as thousands of students tried to sign on. By 11 a.m., it was fully operational again.
"My 5th grader in Manassas Park Elementary School has done great so far, no hiccups. My senior at Manassas Park High School had severe problems with computer glitches, they worked it out," one parent wrote.
There were, of course, laptop issues, broken links and bad connections, along with some parents and kids stumped by technology, but all in all, the first day of school rolled on without any major issues reported so far.
Stay with InsideNoVa.com for updates through the day.
