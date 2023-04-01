Even one of our staff got fooled by an April Fools' prank today. Sadly, a Facebook post about an In-N-Out Burger opening in Manassas just isn't true.
Here are a few other good-natured April Fools' Day posts from around the DMV.
Cherry tree resurrection
The cherry tree George Washington chopped down lives on, and it's blooming red, white and blue on the National Mall.
UV
The University of Virginia has decided a name change is in order after determining the "A" in UVA needs to go.
Today, @presjimryan announces an important change at the University that reflects what we truly stand for – and what stands for us. #GoHoos pic.twitter.com/IoT3RcxKQH— UVA (@UVA) April 1, 2023
Beach blimp!
Just in time for spring break, Metro announces the launch of Metroblimp, connecting the D.C. area to Virginia Beach, Ocean City, and Rehoboth Beach.
🚨 Just in time for spring break, we are excited to announce the launch of Metroblimp! Metroblimp will connect you to Virginia Beach, Ocean City, and Rehoboth Beach 🏖. Start soaking up some sun for $6 or less on weekdays and $2 all weekend. #wmata #Metroblimp #AprilFools pic.twitter.com/0Y7Ahc4wm0— Metro Forward (@wmata) April 1, 2023
(1) comment
Hey Nova where is the article on Warners restrict act aka wall of China? I'm sure dutko and the breakfast club love that one.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.