red white and blue cherry blossoms.jpg

On April Fools' Day, red, white and blue blossoms bloom from the cherry tree George Washington chopped down as a child.

Even one of our staff got fooled by an April Fools' prank today. Sadly, a Facebook post about an In-N-Out Burger opening in Manassas just isn't true.

Here are a few other good-natured April Fools' Day posts from around the DMV.

Cherry tree resurrection

The cherry tree George Washington chopped down lives on, and it's blooming red, white and blue on the National Mall.

UV

The University of Virginia has decided a name change is in order after determining the "A" in UVA needs to go.

Beach blimp!

Just in time for spring break, Metro announces the launch of Metroblimp, connecting the D.C. area to Virginia Beach, Ocean City, and Rehoboth Beach.

(1) comment

Youhearnothing
Duke Nukem

Hey Nova where is the article on Warners restrict act aka wall of China? I'm sure dutko and the breakfast club love that one.

