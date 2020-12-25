A true freshman, North Stafford graduate Javon Swinton shines at Indiana

Just before Javon Swinton signed to play football at Indiana University, Hoosiers assistant coaches Grant Heard and Brandon Shelby discussed Swinton’s future.
Uncertain what position best fit their needs, Indiana initially recruited Swinton as an athlete. Swinton’s North Stafford High School career justified that thinking. With the athleticism and speed to excel as a wide receiver and a cornerback, Swinton thrived on both sides of the ball.
But as versatile as Swinton was in high school, he needed to concentrate on one position in college. To solve the dilemma, Heard, IU’s co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach, and Shelby, IU’s cornerbacks coach, asked Swinton his preference. Swinton told them wide receiver – and that ended the conversation. He was no longer positionless.
The rest was up to Swinton, and he’s validated his choice. As a true freshman, Swinton is in Indiana’s wide receiver rotation and stepped up right from the start. In the Hoosiers’ first game Oct. 24, Swinton caught three passes for 40 yards in a 36-35 overtime victory against visiting Penn State.
“I saw it as a quicker way to get on the field,” Swinton said about choosing to play wide receiver.
There’s no doubt Swinton is a playmaker. As a junior and senior, he helped lead North Stafford to back-to-back Class 5 state semifinal appearances. He caught 48 passes for 858 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2019 and 26 passes for 642 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018.
Even on the basketball court, Swinton stood out. The three-time Commonwealth District Player of the Year finished as North Stafford’s all-time leading scorer.
“He’s always been great once the ball is in his hands,” said North Stafford head football coach Neil Sullivan. “His junior year we opened it up when we hit a point where Javon needed to touch the ball more.”
Swinton’s abilities caught Indiana’s attention. The Hoosiers showed interest in Swinton early on, and he kept them high on his list as he weighed offers from other schools, including Virginia, Syracuse and South Carolina.
In the end, Swinton said Indiana felt most like home and committed to the Hoosiers in July 2019.
The 6-foot-2, 170-pound Swinton made an immediate impression when preseason camp began in August.
“Javon is a guy that really has been a pleasant surprise to me,” Indiana head coach Tom Allen said Aug. 10. “We can just tell he has a tremendous amount of talent. He has not played a ton of pure receiver, so learning how to play the position will be a big part of his growth.”
During Indiana’s first intersquad preseason game, in October, Swinton continued to open eyes when he recorded a one-handed catch along the sideline. The play drew gasps from his teammates, but Swinton downplayed the reception.
“It caught a lot of people by surprise,” Swinton said. “I’m good enough to make that play consistently.”
After the intersquad scrimmage, Allen expressed how pleased he was with the way Swinton has handled himself on and off the field.
“The thing about Javon that has really impressed me, and I shared this with our staff, is that when you think about a young man coming in as a true freshman, he does everything as he is supposed to do,” Allen said.
“There are never issues academically, whenever he is told to do something, he never shows up on a list where he is late for something or this did not get done or you did not follow through on this or that,” the coach added. “He always takes care of his business and does not say a whole lot. He studies, he has been prepared and he has made plays. That is a great formula for a true freshman.”
At first, Swinton was disappointed when on Aug. 11 the Big Ten became the first major college football conference to postpone its season due to the pandemic. But his spirits picked up when he realized he might get another year of eligibility if the season was canceled. On Sept. 16, the conference reversed course and said teams would play an eight-game schedule only against league opponents.
In either case, Swinton adopted the same mindset.
“I would be ready,” he said.
As he’s settled into one position, Swinton has grown more comfortable. Sullivan only sees a bright future ahead for his former star.
“He played it all for us so he never got a chance to specialize,” Sullivan said. “The sky’s the limit for his potential. He has a natural charisma. I’m real excited to see him continue to develop.”
David Fawcett is sports editor for InsideNoVa and a resident of Stafford County. He can be reached at dfawcett@insidenova.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.