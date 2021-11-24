AAA is projecting that almost 1.3 million Washington-area residents will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, an increase of more than 13% over last year, but nearly nine percent below pre-pandemic Thanksgiving travelers in 2019, which was the second highest travel volume on record for the holiday.
As usual, the great majority of those travelers will be driving to their holiday destinations. AAA is projecting that 93% of travelers – nearly 1.2 million Washingtonians will be hitting the road - the fourth highest number since AAA has been keeping record, and up almost 10% over last year.
The dramatic bounce back in travel compared to last year is consistent with the findings of a new AAA poll of D.C. residents. Only 14% feel traveling over the Thanksgiving holiday poses a "significant" risk for COVID. This in contrast to a similar poll last year where more than 48% felt holiday travel posed ‘significant’ risk for COVID.
“Both the Thanksgiving travel projections and the results of AAA’s poll of District drivers tell the same story. Many Thanksgiving travelers see COVID in the rear view mirror and they are looking forward to returning to the pre-pandemic tradition of gathering with family and friends,” said Ragina C. Ali, Public and Government Affairs Manager at AAA Mid-Atlantic. “Travelers should expect - and plan for – both the roadways and airports to be as busy as ever.”
Air Travel Jumps More Than 80%
AAA is projecting more than 76,000 Washingtonians will take to the skies, a jump of more than 80% over last year, but still down 25% from the residents who flew over the Thanksgiving holiday in 2019.
Bus, Train, Other Modes Of Transportation Also Up
AAA is projecting that nearly 10,000 District residents will travel by bus, train or some other mode of transportation over the holiday weekend, a jump of more than 260% over last year when travel in a group setting was by far as low as it has been since AAA has been keeping record. But, the 2021 numbers are still more than 60% below 2019.
AAA defines the Thanksgiving holiday as the five-day period from today through Sunday, Nov. 28.
