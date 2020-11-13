Fewer Americans will be traveling for Thanksgiving Day this year due to ongoing concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, the American Automobile Association says.
All-in-all, the AAA anticipates at least a 10 percent drop in travel this Thanksgiving Day holiday compared to holidays past. It comprises the largest one-year decrease for Thanksgiving travel since the Great Recession in 2008, AAA Mid-Atlantic said in a news release.
Health concerns and high unemployment will impact all modes of travel, including auto travel and air travel in particular, as well as buses, trains and cruises, AAA said.
With health and government officials stressing that staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from getting sick, AAA expects Americans will monitor the public health landscape to make final travel decisions.
Based on mid-October forecast models, AAA would have expected up to 50 million Americans to travel for Thanksgiving – a drop from 55 million in 2019.
However, as the holiday approaches and COVID-19 case numbers rise, along with renewed quarantine restrictions in some areas and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s travel health notices, AAA expects the actual number of holiday travelers could be the lowest we have seen in years.
“The wait-and-see travel trend continues to impact final travel decisions, especially for the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president, AAA Travel. “The decision to travel is a personal one. For those who are considering making a trip, the majority will go by car, which provides the flexibility to modify holiday travel plans up until the day of departure.”
