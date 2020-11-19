Holiday observances in November, December and January will affect operating hours at Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) retail stores.
All Virginia ABC stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 26. However, unlike in years past, stores will also close early the day before Thanksgiving, Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 6 p.m.
“This is an unusual year, to say the least, and we have elected to give employees additional time off ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday,” said ABC Chief Executive Officer Travis Hill.
On Christmas Eve, Thursday, Dec. 24, all Virginia ABC stores will close at 5 p.m. and will remain closed on Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day. Stores will reopen on Saturday, Dec. 26 at noon.
On Friday, Jan. 1, stores will open at noon and will close early, at 6 p.m. in observance of New Year’s Day. You can find operating hours for your local Virginia ABC store at https://www.abc.virginia.gov/stores.
