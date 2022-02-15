A Dumfries activist is planning to run for mayor of the town.
Ebony Lofton, 47, announced her candidacy last week. Mayor Derrick Wood is in his first term. It is unclear if he plans to seek re-election in November.
Lofton, who works in finance for a local bank, is president of the South Cove Homeowners Association.
She was an outspoken opponent of The Rose gaming resort while it was working through town approval.
Colonial Downs Group Inc., which has run a Rosie’s Gaming Emporium in town since January 2021, announced in February plans for the $389 million gaming resort. The Town Council rezoned 93.5 acres across 11 parcels at the Potomac Landfill in September to support the project.
Lofton said one of her biggest goals as mayor would be to increase transparency. For example, she said it’s difficult to understand how the town is spending money by looking at the budget because expenditures are lumped together.
“It’s hard to pull information,” she said.
Lofton also advocated for increased transparency in the procurement process and has pushed for more resident involvement with the Town Council.
Because the gaming resort has already been approved, Lofton said that as mayor she would advocate for using the tax revenue it generates to ease tax burdens on residents. She also said the money should be used to fill town staffing needs, cover town maintenance and spur economic development.
Lofton still wants to keep a close eye on The Rose to make sure Colonial Downs sticks to the plan approved by the town.
“I want to make sure that what they promised is carried out to the fullest extent,” she said.
Dumfries voters will pick a mayor and three members of Town Council in the November election. All positions are for four year-terms.
(1) comment
So what’s she running on again? Babysitting the gambling hall? lol
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.