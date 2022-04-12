Depp Lawsuit Coverage 01.jpg

Video crews from around the world set up outside the Fairfax County Courthouse to cover the Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp contends that her December 2018 opinion piece in the Washington Post about domestic violence damaged his career.

 Paul Lara

A small huddle of video cameras sat at the main entrance of the Fairfax County Courthouse as actor Johnny Depp’s legal team presented opening arguments Tuesday in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in downtown Fairfax.

As attorneys unloaded boxes of documents, a small cluster of spectators waited in the hopes of seeing a movie star in their midst.

Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial brings Hollywood to Fairfax County

Standing next to the courthouse entrance with a sign reading, “We believe you Johnny, have faith,” David LaMan, who came from Atlanta, Georgia to bolster Johnny Depp, watched the live-streamed coverage from Court TV on his phone, noticing that Depp was already in the courtroom.

“I came out here to show [Johnny Depp] my support for him in this really tough time,” LaMan told InsideNoVa. “I really just hope that he wins his case and it helps exonerate him and shows the world that he’s not that kind of person that [Amber Heard] painted him out to be.”

Johnny Depp lawsuit coverage 09.jpg

David LaMan, from Atlanta, Georgia, brought a sign of encouragement for Johnny Depp to the Fairfax County Courthouse, Tuesday. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, for $50 million, contending that her December 2018 Washington Post op-ed on domesic violence damaged his career.

LaMan said he had to go back to Atlanta this week, but intends to return, as the trial is expected to take about three weeks.

Andrea Ceisler, public information officer for the Fairfax County Sherriff’s Office, said while such a high profile case is fairly unusual for Fairfax; it’s been fairly quiet at the judicial complex.

“We've come in contact with about 10 or so reporters including New York Post, Vulture, the Telegraph, Daily Mail, the U.S. Sun and the Associated Press Television,” Ceisler said. There was even a reporter from Channel One Russia filing a report as opening arguments got underway.

Johnny Depp lawsuit coverage 06.jpg

Rows of cameras await reporter updates on the Johnny Depp defamation lawsuit, Tuesday, at the Fairfax County Courthouse. Depp is suing his ex-wife, Amber Heard, contending that her December 2018 op-ed in the Washington Post damaged his career.

Standing quietly with her mother, Victoria Guerrero, who moved to Fairfax from Seville, Spain two years ago, said she’s a huge Johnny Depp fan, and was hoping to get a glimpse of the star during the trial.

“I think he’s a great actor, and I just trust him. I hope he’s a really good person,” Guerrero said.

Johnny Depp, 58, is seeking $50 million in damages from Amber Heard, 35, based on a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece she wrote in which she discussed her experiences with domestic violence, but never mentioned Depp by name. Depp filed the lawsuit in Fairfax, as that is where the Washington Post houses its data servers.

Johnny Depp lawsuit coverage 04.jpg

Video crews record lawers arriving with boxes of documents at the Fairfax County Courthouse, Tuesday, as Johnny Depp's defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife, Amber Heard, begins.

A limited amount of public seating is allowed in the courtroom and an overflow room and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis each day.

Paul Lara covers the military beat. Reach him at plara@insidenova.com

