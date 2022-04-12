A small huddle of video cameras sat at the main entrance of the Fairfax County Courthouse as actor Johnny Depp’s legal team presented opening arguments Tuesday in his $50 million defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife Amber Heard in downtown Fairfax.
As attorneys unloaded boxes of documents, a small cluster of spectators waited in the hopes of seeing a movie star in their midst.
Standing next to the courthouse entrance with a sign reading, “We believe you Johnny, have faith,” David LaMan, who came from Atlanta, Georgia to bolster Johnny Depp, watched the live-streamed coverage from Court TV on his phone, noticing that Depp was already in the courtroom.
“I came out here to show [Johnny Depp] my support for him in this really tough time,” LaMan told InsideNoVa. “I really just hope that he wins his case and it helps exonerate him and shows the world that he’s not that kind of person that [Amber Heard] painted him out to be.”
LaMan said he had to go back to Atlanta this week, but intends to return, as the trial is expected to take about three weeks.
Andrea Ceisler, public information officer for the Fairfax County Sherriff’s Office, said while such a high profile case is fairly unusual for Fairfax; it’s been fairly quiet at the judicial complex.
“We've come in contact with about 10 or so reporters including New York Post, Vulture, the Telegraph, Daily Mail, the U.S. Sun and the Associated Press Television,” Ceisler said. There was even a reporter from Channel One Russia filing a report as opening arguments got underway.
Standing quietly with her mother, Victoria Guerrero, who moved to Fairfax from Seville, Spain two years ago, said she’s a huge Johnny Depp fan, and was hoping to get a glimpse of the star during the trial.
“I think he’s a great actor, and I just trust him. I hope he’s a really good person,” Guerrero said.
Johnny Depp, 58, is seeking $50 million in damages from Amber Heard, 35, based on a 2018 Washington Post opinion piece she wrote in which she discussed her experiences with domestic violence, but never mentioned Depp by name. Depp filed the lawsuit in Fairfax, as that is where the Washington Post houses its data servers.
A limited amount of public seating is allowed in the courtroom and an overflow room and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis each day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.