After a long career of public service and leadership, Vicki Graham, chief program officer for ACTS and longtime director of its helpline, announced her retirement after 32 years.
Graham was not only the longest-serving director of the Helpline (1992-2015) but also the longest-serving employee in ACTS’ 51-year history.
Helpline started as a local volunteer hotline, but with Graham’s help, it grew to become a professional crisis hotline with the broadest coverage in the state of Virginia. It also is a backup call center for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline and is a crisis center accredited by the American Association of Suicidology.
In her tenure on ACTS Helpline, Graham personally answered an estimated 50,000 calls from people who were suicidal.
She also founded Senior Link, a free call reassurance program that provides over 1,000 scheduled phone calls to isolated senior citizens or those who are physically disabled each month, giving them the comfort that someone cares for them.
In addition, during her tenure at ACTS, she founded:
- Local Outreach to Suicide Survivors (LOSS),a team of trained volunteers who work with the Prince William County Police Department to provide onsite and follow-up support and resources to families experiencing a death by suicide.
- Surviving After Suicide, a free, confidential, mutual self-help support group whose goal is to provide support in a safe environment to friends and family members who have lost a loved one to suicide.
- Parents of Suicide Loss, a support group for parents who have lost a child, of any age, to suicide.
- Renewed Hope, a peer support group for those who have made a suicide attempt and find it difficult to open up to other people. It meets in a safe environment, allowing members to gain strength from each other and process any feelings of guilt, anger, depression, or hopelessness.
- Traumatic Death Support, a free, confidential, non-judgmental peer-led support group whose goal is to provide a safe environment for those who have experienced a traumatic loss. It is an opportunity for participants to give and receive support from others who have experienced the traumatic death of a loved one.
Graham became ACTS’ chief program officer in 2015 and oversees the operation of the organization’s domestic violence, sexual assault, helpline and housing services, which combined served over 30,000 Prince William County residents last year alone.
“Who knows how many lives Vicki has saved and families she has helped to heal over the course of her career?” said Steven Liga, CEO of ACTS. “With quiet grace, humility, and a quirky sense of humor, Vicki has given us a rare example of what it means to truly live a life of service.”
ACTS dedicated the conference room in its main office to Graham. ACTS, or Action in Community Through Service of Prince William Inc., is a nonprofit organization serving the greater Prince William Area, including the cities of Manassas and Manassas Park.
