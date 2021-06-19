Police say a triple homicide in Herndon on Saturday morning appears to be related to a suicide in Reston where a man jumped to his death from a parking garage.
Herndon police arrived at a home in the 500 block of Florida Avenue about 7 a.m. after they were contacted by Fairfax police to check on the family's welfare. Inside the house, police found the bodies of an adult and two children, said Herndon police Chief Maggie A. DeBoard, who described it as "a very horrific scene." The three were family members. No names or ages have yet been released as police continued to track down next of kin Saturday afternoon.
About an hour earlier, Fairfax County police were called to Reston Town Center for a person experiencing a mental health crisis. The man was on top of a parking garage on Democracy Drive and eventually jumped to his death, police said.
Based on information from the scene of the suicide, Fairfax police notified Herndon authorities to check on the family in Herndon, DeBoard said.
The case appears to be domestic in nature and police said there is no threat to the community.
Stay with InsideNoVa for updates.
