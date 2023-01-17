Prince William County will test out its commitment to affordable housing with a proposed development near the government complex.
Indianapolis-based KCG Development LLC is asking to rezone 7.08 acres at the intersection of Prince William Parkway and Marblestone Drive for the project. The company wants to build 186 apartments for people making between 60% and 80% of the area median income, or an average of $71,240.
The complex would have six studio, 55 one-bedroom, 85 two-bedroom and 40 three-bedroom apartments across three buildings. Rents would range from $1,600 to $2,700 depending on the size of the unit.
“The high cost of housing and living in Prince William County has created a barrier to entry for most workers seeking high-quality affordable housing. Market forces have shut them out of the housing marketplace,” the application says. “The subject property is near many public and private sector jobs that should be supported by the appropriate housing opportunities.”
The application covers four parcels zoned office mid-rise, agricultural use and planned mixed development. The company wants to switch the zoning to planned mixed residential.
“Demand for office space has dwindled, substantially reducing the viability of the Property for commercial use,” the application says. “The applicant is requesting a zoning designation that is more realistic and sustainable for a use that will complement the surrounding community and complete the vacant portion of County Center.”
The area on each side of Marblestone Drive was rezoned in 1989 for a town center. Residential townhouses, apartments, a restaurant, bank and office buildings have been constructed on one side of the road, but the other side is undeveloped.
“Providing affordable workforce housing close to the jobs being created in this portion of the County would benefit employers and economic development,” the application says.
The property is owned by 12700 Marblestone A LLC, a subsidiary of Springfield-based packing company Morrisette Cos. KCG is under contract to purchase the land, which is directly across Prince William Parkway from the county government center.
The development would be accessed solely from Marblestone Drive.
No public meetings have been scheduled on the project.
