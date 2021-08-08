Buses transporting Afghan special immigrant applicants arrive from Dulles International Airport and reach the Holiday Inn Express hotel in support of Operation Allies Refuge, July 30, 2021 at Fort Lee, Virginia. The Department of Defense, in support of the Department of State, is providing transportation and temporary housing for Afghan special immigrant applicants recently relocated to the United States to complete the final steps of the immigration process. This initiative follows through on America's commitment to Afghan citizens who have helped the United States, and provides them essential support at secure locations outside Afghanistan, where they and their families can complete the Special Immigrant Visa process safely.