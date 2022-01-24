A federal jury on Friday convicted an Afghan refugee temporarily housed at Quantico Marine Corps base of abusive sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.
According to court records and evidence presented at trial, Mohammed Tariq, 24, engaged in sexual contact with the victim while both she and Tariq were housed at Camp Upshur on Quantico following evacuation from Afghanistan.
"United States Marines observed the defendant inappropriately touching the victim over her clothing, on her chest, genitals, and buttocks," the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia said in a news release. "The victim and Tariq were unrelated, however, both Tariq and the victim and her family had recently been evacuated from Afghanistan and brought to the United States."
Tariq faces a maximum term of life in prison when sentenced on April 26. Actual sentences for federal crimes are typically less than the maximum penalties. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors.
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Wayne A. Jacobs, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Criminal Division, made the announcement after U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema accepted the verdict.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Patricia Haynes and Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Whitney Kramer are prosecuting the case.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice.