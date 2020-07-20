Fifty-four days elapsed between the time Virginia reported its first case of coronavirus on March 7 and May 1, when the state reported the results of its 100,000th coronavirus test.
Over the 54 days that followed, the Virginia Department of Health reported the results of about 550,000 tests, and on Monday, just 80 days after hitting that first benchmark, the state reported the results of its 1 millionth COVID-19 test. As testing has ramped up, the state is now consistently reporting results of more than 10,000 tests a day.
Virginia’s population is 8.5 million, so the numbers mean that as many as 12% of all Virginians have had either a diagnostic or antibody test for COVID-19, although the actual percentage is lower because some people have been tested more than once.
The number of test results includes both PCR, or diagnostic, tests and antibody tests. The state reported results for both kinds of tests combined through mid-May but has been separating them since. Over 90% of the results reported have been diagnostic tests.
Of the first 1 million tests, about 305,000 were in the Northern Virginia health districts of Alexandria, Arlington, Fairfax, Loudoun and Prince William, according to the state's data. Fairfax, the state’s most populous locality with just over 1 million residents, has had over 133,000 tests. Test results are based on where a patient lives, not where the test is conducted.
As testing has increased, the percentage of positive results has generally declined, although it has ticked up a bit statewide in the past couple of weeks, primarily due to a surge in cases in the Tidewater area. The positivity rate was as low as 5.8% in late June but is now 7.7%.
After the first 100,000 test results, for example, the state had reported 16,109 confirmed positive cases. The last 100,000 test results produced only 5,805 confirmed positive cases, and that number has been as low as 4,005.
The numbers also reflect Northern Virginia’s declining cases relative to state totals. Through May 27, when the state reported its 300,000th test result, Northern Virginia had accounted for about 58% of all positive cases, even though the region’s population is only about 30% of the state’s population.
That percentage has been slowly declining ever since, to the point that Northern Virginia accounted for less than 20% of the state’s cases over the past 200,000 tests statewide. The region now accounts for about 45% of the state’s cases overall.
Data by 100,000 test results
|Test Results
|Date Reported
|Days since prior 100,000
|Confirmed Positive Total Statewide
|Northern Virginia Total Cases
|100,000
|1-May
|54
|16,109
|9,229
|200,000
|16-May
|15
|28,233
|16,245
|300,000
|27-May
|11
|38,276
|22,587
|400,000
|5-Jun
|8
|46,281
|26,645
|500,000
|13-Jun
|8
|51,499
|29,018
|600,000
|21-Jun
|8
|55,504
|30,425
|700,000
|29-Jun
|8
|59,522
|31,739
|800,000
|7-Jul
|9
|63,950
|33,061
|900,000
|14-Jul
|7
|69,610
|34,129
|1,000,000
|20-Jul
|6
|75,415
|35,221
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.