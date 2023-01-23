Prince William County Registrar Eric Olsen is sticking around for now.
Olsen, who vocally announced his resignation in October, told the Electoral Board last week that he will continue in his position.
Olsen’s resignation came amid a dispute with local Republicans over election officers for the 2022 elections. The dispute coincided with the diagnosis of a heart condition, and he wanted to quit for his health.
“This has been a challenging past year for me in a challenging job and wrestling with the most difficult health news I have ever had – privately at first for months, and then very publicly,” he said.
Olsen told the board last week that he will undergo open heart surgery in the spring for the “two serious heart conditions.” If the surgery is successful, Olsen said he should be back to his job within three to four weeks.
“I think we have seen rough waters in democracy over the past couple years,” he said. “With steady leadership and great effort, our staff is rewriting that for the future, and I look forward to leading them in that process.”
(1) comment
Has he stopped whining and crying yet? Get the “man” a tissue.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.