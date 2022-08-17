A McLean-based company is proposing an age-restricted housing project near a potential distribution or data center.
RCKF Bull Run Commercial LLC and the Blackburn Homeowners Association are seeking to change the conditions of a previously approved project in the Manassas area. The application, submitted June 16, seeks to allow up to 144 age-restricted units as an allowed use for the property.
The 10.9 acres are near the intersection of Balls Ford Road and Ashton Avenue.
In 2015, the county rezoned 128.4 acres spread throughout the intersection of Balls Ford Road and Ashton Avenue from agriculture use to planned mixed-use district and planned mixed residential zoning.
The rezoning covered three unconnected parcels and allowed 255 townhouses, 161 single-family homes, 1 million square feet of office space and 115,000 square feet of unspecified business uses.
Construction has only occurred on the residential portion.
SunCap Property Group of Charlotte, N.C., submitted an application March 18 to amend the conditions of the rezoning on 28.35 acres of the property to allow a data center, distribution center or offices.
The RCKF and Blackburn application is separate from the SunCap proposal. The application would allow the age-restricted units, of which 80% would be for people 55 and older and 20% for 45 and older.
“Market conditions led the Applicant to examine a host of alternate uses and the resulting research has indicated the Property would be more than appropriate for an age-restricted product that would further enhance the residential offerings within the established Blackburn community,” the application says.
The application doesn’t provide details about the size or potential price of the units.
No public meeting has been scheduled on the project.
Welcome to the discussion.
