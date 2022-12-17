Customs agents at Dulles International Airport recently seized giraffe and zebra bones from the baggage of a Fauquier County woman traveling from Kenya.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection discovered the bones during a secondary search on Nov. 10. The Fauquier woman admitted they were giraffe and zebra bones she found in Kenya and kept as souvenirs, CBP said in a news release.
Agents detained the bones and checked with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service inspectors on admissibility.
On Nov. 17, USFWS inspectors reported that the bones violated provisions of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora , the Endangered Species Act, and the Lacey Act, the release said. Fish and wildlife agents directed customs to seize the bones.
The woman, whose name was not released because she was not criminally charged, was initially referred to a secondary agriculture examination for declaring that she possessed a small Acacia tree twig, the release said.
She then amended her declaration to include the bones after CBP agriculture specialists X-rayed her baggage and discovered an anomaly. The Acacia tree twig was admissible. CBP released the woman after agriculture specialists detained the bones.
“I can appreciate travelers wanting to keep souvenirs of their vacations, but those souvenirs could violate United States or international law, or potentially expose our families, pets or our nation’s agriculture industries to serious animal or plant diseases,” said Kim Der-Yeghiayan, Acting Area Port Director for CBP’s Area Port of Washington, D.C.
“Customs and Border Protection strongly encourages all travelers to know what they can and cannot pack in their baggage before returning to or visiting the United States and to declare all items upon arrival.”
