A Falls Church man who apparently drowned while surf fishing on the Outer Banks of North Carolina last week was an Air Force veteran and doting father, family friends say.
At 9:34 p.m. Friday, fellow anglers reported finding a body floating in ocean at the south end of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore. Sean Chung, 46, was pulled from the water, but didn't survive.
Friends of Chung and his wife Michelle Yi have established a GoFundMe to help her deal with final expenses. Friends said Chung was the epitome of a doting father to his 9-year-old daughter.
