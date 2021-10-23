airglider2.jpg

An air glider crashed into a field in Stafford County on Saturday morning, seriously injuring the pilot.

First responders were called to the aircraft accident on Sherwood Forest Farm Road at 9:47 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.

The pilot's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.

Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.

