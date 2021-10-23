An air glider crashed into a field in Stafford County on Saturday morning, seriously injuring the pilot.
First responders were called to the aircraft accident on Sherwood Forest Farm Road at 9:47 a.m., the Stafford County Sheriff's Office said.
The pilot's injuries were serious but non-life-threatening, the sheriff's office said.
Virginia State Police are investigating the incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.