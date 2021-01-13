In response to federal, state and local officials asking people not to travel to D.C. for President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, Airbnb announced Wednesday it will cancel reservations in the metro area next week. The company will also block any new reservations during the same timeframe.
Guests whose reservations are canceled will be refunded in full.
"We also will reimburse hosts, at Airbnb’s expense, the money they would have earned from these cancelled reservations. HotelTonight reservations also will be canceled," the company said in a news release.
Airbnb said the move is in response to requests from D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser, Gov. Ralph Northam and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for people not to travel to the inauguration.
"Additionally, we are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the inauguration," the release said.
Airbnb is also working to remove accounts of those associated with any hate groups. community. The company says it has identified "numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building, and they have been banned from Airbnb’s platform."