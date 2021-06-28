A plane ran off a runway at Manassas Regional Airport on Sunday night after the aircraft's nose gear collapsed on landing.
Airport officials and fire and rescue responded at 9:45 p.m. after a Beechcraft Bonanza landed without providing any communications to the tower, said airport operations officer Richard Allabaugh.
The pilot landed on runway 16-Left and as he did, the plane's nose gear collapsed, sending the aircraft off the right side of the runway.
The pilot wasn't injured.
The plane, which had been bound for Manassas, was recovered and the runway was back open after midnight. Allabaugh did not know where the aircraft was traveling from.
State police, the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
