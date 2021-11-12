Alcohol and drug-induced hospitalizations in Virginia have surged once again in 2021, outpacing increases already seen in 2020 after the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
That and a number of other findings were presented in the Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association’s “COVID-19 Discharge Data Trends” update last week.
The data, updated through June 30, show that most of the increase for drug and alcohol hospitalizations this year is tied to opioid dependence, as alcohol cases have stayed largely flat since last year, when there was a significant increase. Since the start of 2020, opioid discharges have jumped about 25%.
“Alcohol dependence has a relatively flat trend line, while opioid dependence and withdrawal has gone up significantly over time,” David Vaamonde, vice president of the association, said in his presentation. “This is a trend that we’re going to put a pin in and examine as we get more data.”
The trend in hospitalizations tracks with data collected locally, which shows opioid overdoses and deaths increasing across Prince William County, Manassas and the Northern Virginia region.
The data also showed a continued decline in the number of hospital discharges related to pregnancy and childbirth, which first fell below 2019 and 2018 rates when the pandemic began last spring. In general, hospitalization and discharge rates at Virginia facilities are still down about 10% from their pre-pandemic rates, although they are higher than they were for most of 2020.
As for COVID-related hospitalizations, the average age of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 dropped significantly in 2021, which Vaamonde said was likely attributable to higher vaccine uptake in older Americans compared with other age groups and the fact that vaccines were made available to older people before the general population.
Until the vaccine rollout began, the average hospitalized COVID patient was around 69 years old, but now the average patient is under 65, Vaamonde said.
The data presented covered only the start of the Delta variant’s surge in Virginia, but the average length of COVID hospitalizations did rise to 10.2 days in the second quarter of 2021, up from 8.1 days at the end of 2020 and 9.3 days in the first quarter of this year.
Still, many of the same chronic conditions appeared in the state’s COVID hospitalizations this year. In the second quarter of 2021, 67% of COVID-hospitalized patients had hypertension, the most common chronic condition. After that was chronic kidney disease, high cholesterol, diabetes and obesity.
“It’ll be really interesting to see what the Delta variant does to the average length of stay, but obviously this is a measure and a metric that has some implications for the hospital community, the amount of resources that have to be dedicated,” Vaamonde said.
Visits to the emergency department did not recover to pre-pandemic levels in 2021 either, though they were steadily increasing in the first half of the year. In 2019, there were about 60,000 emergency department visits each week in Virginia. That number was halved at its low point last spring, and only reached the 50,000 threshold again in May.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.