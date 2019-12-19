An Aldie couple has been charged with embezzling over $50,000 from a Loudoun-based youth soccer club.
Jeffrey J. Kern, 40, was hired by the Old Dominion Football Club (Old Dominion F.C.) as a coach for multiple travel teams. As part of his position, he had access to each team’s bank accounts. His wife, Berkeley C. Kern, 46, volunteered with the club and was an authorized user of one of the accounts, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Irregularities in the accounts were discovered by the club and led to an investigation conducted by the sheriff’s office Financial Crimes Unit. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined the couple accessed monies in the accounts on multiple occasions for personal use between 2015 and December 2018, the release said.
The couple turned themselves over to authorities on Thursday. Jeffrey Kern was charged with five counts of embezzlement and Berkeley Kern was charged with two counts of embezzlement, the sheriff's office said.
They were both released from the Loudoun County Adult Detention Center on a bond.
