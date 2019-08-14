A 34-year-old Aldie woman was killed and a 4-year-old girl seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning in Loudoun County.
The wreck happened at 7:20 a.m. on Belmont Ridge Road near Legacy Park Drive. Virginia State Police say a 2012 Volkswagen was traveling south on Belmont Ridge Road when it ran off the left side of the road, went over the curb, through the median and into the northbound lanes of Belmont Ridge Road. The Volkswagen struck head-on a northbound 2013 Subaru.
The driver of the Subaru, Ammie K. Cho, 34, of Aldie, died at the scene, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
A 4-year-old girl in Cho's car was taken to Inova Loudoun Hospital for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries. The child was secured in a child safety seat.
The driver of the Volkswagen, an 18-year-old male from Ashburn, was taken to Reston Hospital Center for treatment of serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Charges are pending at this time, as the investigation remains ongoing, Geller said.
