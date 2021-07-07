The Alexandria City Council has unanimously approved redevelopment agreements for the site of the former Landmark Mall, which will be transformed into a mixed-use project anchored by a new Inova hospital.

The 4 million-square-foot plan, which includes the relocation of Inova's Alexandria hospital and more than 2,000 employees, was approved by the council on Tuesday evening. It was announced in late December.

The project — led by developer Foulger-Pratt — was recently named by the Washington Business Journal as the 2020 Real Estate Deal of the Year.

The project will transform the 52-acre Landmark site, which is unoccupied, into a mixed-use, walkable urban village. The plan will result in more than $2 billion in investment in the community, including the new Inova hospital, medical office buildings and multifamily residential units for rent and for sale, along with retail, commercial and entertainment offerings.

The project will also include outdoor parks, a replacement for Fire Station 208, affordable housing, and a transit hub anchoring Alexandria's proposed bus rapid transit network, DASH, and Metrobus. Construction at the site could begin as soon as 2023, with the first buildings being completed in 2025.

“This long-anticipated project will not only revitalize a currently vacant site many had given up on and provide significant new economic activity, but will also be a catalyst for redevelopment and enhancements throughout the West End of our city," said Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson.

"This truly transformational redevelopment of the Landmark mall site will provide a new, modern hospital facility where Inova can continue to provide world-class care to our community and to the region," Wilson added. "In addition, the much-needed mixed-income housing, new municipal facilities and services, and new open space will come together at this site to support and enhance the health, wellness and quality of life of the West End and our entire community for generations to come.”

Dr. J. Stephen Jones, president and CEO of Inova, said he was thrilled by the vote, which "officially paves the way for us to move forward with building a new state-of-the-art hospital and medical campus, one that will expand access to our seamless system of care, enhance our services, and elevate the healthcare facilities in Alexandria and the Northern Virginia region for decades to come."

As the new location for Inova Alexandria Hospital, the Landmark site will include a larger emergency room, private patient rooms, and the Inova Schar Cancer Institute at Alexandria Hospital, which will offer full cancer services, including radiation and infusion, Inova said. The hospital will be one of only four Level II trauma centers in Northern Virginia (one of only eight statewide, and 270 nationwide), providing 24-hour specialty services for brain injuries, complex fractures and other trauma care.

The addition of a medical office building will allow an estimated 50 specialty physicians to see patients on the same campus as the new hospital. The new facilities at Landmark join the broader plan for Inova’s Eastern Region, which includes the previously announced construction of an ambulatory facility in Alexandria’s Oakville Triangle/Potomac Yard community.

As part of the collaboration between the city and Inova, the Alexandria City Council also approved a master plan amendment and rezoning of the current Inova Alexandria Hospital site on Seminary Road to allow a variety of residential uses, which Inova said would facilitate the sale of the property in advance of its relocation to the Landmark site.

The council also approved $54 million in public bond financing to allow the city to acquire the land for the hospital and lease it to Inova, as well as $86 million in public bond financing for site preparation and infrastructure at the Landmark site and adjacent Duke Street and Van Dorn Street corridors.

Inova said the investments are expected to generate over $1 billion in new city tax revenue over the 30-year life of the bonds, which will cover the principal and interest on the bonds as well as other expenditures in the city’s general fund.