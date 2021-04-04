The annual White House Easter Egg Roll was canceled once again this year, but the eggs will be distributed in underserved communities across the country, including in Alexandria.
The Neighborhood Clinic received about 400 White House commemorative eggs. The eggs are being shared with front line workers, volunteers and members of the community who get vaccinated to share with children in their lives.
The wooden eggs feature a bunny wearing a mask and the Biden's German shepherds Champ and Major (who has gotten media attention lately for some biting incidents.)
