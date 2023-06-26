Alexandria City Council member John Taylor Chapman has been elected chair of the Northern Virginia Regional Commission for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which begins July 1.
Chapmen is in his fourth term on City Council and works for Fairfax County Public Schools.
Herndon Mayor Sheila Olem will serve as vice-chair, and Prince William Board of County Supervisors member Andrea Bailey of the Potomac District will be treasurer.
The Northern Virginia Regional Commission is a consortium of 13 localities representing 2.5 million residents across the region. The officers serve one-year terms and are elected by their colleagues on the commission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.