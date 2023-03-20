An Alexandria couple has been indicted on three felony charges in the death of their baby, who ingested a pill containing fentanyl in June of last year.
Juan Oliva-Ruiz, 19, and Shantica Tillery, 23, were indicted by a grand jury on involuntary manslaughter, child cruelty resulting in serious injury, and child abuse and neglect in the 11-month-old's death, Fairfax County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steve Descano announced Monday.
Police were called to the couple's home on June 21 after Tillery noticed her baby wasn’t breathing, Descano's office said in a news release. The child was later pronounced dead at the hospital.
The baby allegedly obtained a fentanyl pill that was out on the floor. The abuse and neglect charge pertains to the couple’s other child, who was removed from the home following the incident, the release said.
If convicted of all counts, Oliva-Ruiz and Tillery would each face up to 25 years in prison.
"We know that fentanyl overdoses are on the minds of our community members, and our office is working closely with law enforcement to prevent future tragedies like this one,” Descano said in a statement. "The death of an innocent baby in this case is unspeakably tragic."
An initial court date will be set on March 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.