Alexandria Deputy City Manager Debra Collins will retire on July 1 after serving the city for 19 years.
Alexandria City Manager James Parajon announced her retirement earlier this week.
“I am grateful for Debra’s years of service, which have shaped nearly every aspect of daily life in our city,” Mayor Justin Wilson said in a news release. “The impact of her dedication to Alexandria and her work to keep Alexandria safe and help families thrive in our community will continue to be felt for many years to come.”
Collins joined the city in September 2003 as the director of the Department of Human Services. She came to Alexandria after serving as the second deputy commissioner for the Erie County Department of Social Services in Buffalo, N.Y., for eight years. Prior to that role, she spent several years in the nonprofit sector, focused on at-risk youth services, re-housing assistance and transitional housing for people affected by domestic violence and substance use disorders.
During her career in Alexandria, Collins became assistant city manager after spearheading the consolidation of three city agencies, including the Department of Human Services, into the Department of Community and Human Services. Later, she became a deputy city manager, responsible for the oversight of the city's public safety agencies, Community and Human Services, the Department of Human Resources, the Office of Human Rights, and the Department of Recreation, Parks, and Cultural Activities.
She served as the city's liaison to the Health Department, Commonwealth's Attorney, Court Service Unit, Alexandria Library and the Sheriff's Office. She was also responsible for all city grant funding to nonprofits and was the city's lead staff to the Alexandria City Public Schools.
Collins’ significant accomplishments include the recent consolidation and co-location of all Department of Community and Human Services into one facility in Alexandria’s West End, according to the release. She also worked, in partnership with ACT for Alexandria, to create the Center for Alexandria's Children, an advocacy and education center for families, and the Alexandria Council of Human Service Organizations. Additionally, Collins helped create ACT for Alexandria’s Spring for Alexandria, an annual day of service, and Spring2ACTion, an annual day of giving in support of the city's nonprofit organizations.
“Debra has led and supported so many important programs and initiatives that directly affect Alexandrians,” Parajon said. “I am grateful for her leadership and her work to make the city better for multiple generations of Alexandrians.”
Effective July 1, interim Deputy City Managers Kendel Taylor and Jean Kelleher will continue in their acting roles while a national executive search for a new deputy city manager is underway.
