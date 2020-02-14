Virginia State Police on Thursday charged an Alexandria high school student in connection with the slayings of an Alexandria man and Germantown, Maryland woman in southern Virginia.
Mohamed A. Aly, 18, was arrested at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria on Thursday without incident. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said in a news release. Aly will be held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Halifax.
At 2:51 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Virginia State Police responded to Route 58 in Halifax County near Melon Road for a silver 2009 Nissan Maxima in the median.
The bodies of Ntombo Joel Bianda, 21, of Alexandria, and Ayanna Munne Maertens Griffin, 19, of Germantown, were found nearby in the grass. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.
"State police personnel have been working around the clock pursuing multiple leads related to this homicide investigation,” said Capt. David O. Cooper II, Commander of the Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation's Appomattox Field Office. "We cannot thank the public enough for providing the tips and information necessary to aid our special agents with effecting an arrest so quickly.”
State police did not comment on any relationship between the suspect and victims or a motive for the crime.
Since Saturday, the FBI Richmond Field Office, ATF and several other local law enforcement agencies have been assisting state police with the homicide investigation.
State police has also been assisted with various evidentiary searches in Halifax County by K9 teams from the Virginia Department of Corrections and Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.
As the investigation remains ongoing, state police are still encouraging anyone with information about this incident or individuals involved to contact us at 434-352-7128 or #77 on a cell phone or to email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous calls are welcome.
