A 31-year-old Alexandria man has been charged with making threatening statements in a phone call to Stone Bridge High School in Ashburn.
The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office says they identified and located the suspect Tuesday night after the call to the school about 10:45 a.m. that morning.
After the call was received, Stone Bridge High School staff and Loudoun County schools safety team members restricted entrance to the school, and additional members of the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officer Unit were on the campus out of an abundance of caution, the sheriff's office said.
After consultation with the Loudoun Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office, Robert M. Ruiz, 31, of Alexandria was charged with misdemeanor use of profane, threatening, or indecent language over public airways, the sheriff's office said.
He was served the warrant with the assistance of the Fairfax County Police Department, the release said.
(1) comment
Very interesting. What an idiot, he should get whatever punishment is due! But this is the first time I have seen a story of someone calling in a threat and actually getting tracked down and held to account in a long time. What about all the people calling in threats, or sending threatening text messages to Rittenhouse when he was found NOT GUILTY in his trial? There should be hundreds of misdemeanor charges pending in that case, shouldn’t there? Gee, I wonder why not? Maybe: “Rules for thee, not for me”.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.