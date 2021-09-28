An Alexandria man faces a second-degree murder charge after a Saturday evening stabbing inside the city's BJ's Wholesale Club.
Police were called to the store in the 100 block of S. Van Dorn Street about 7:45 p.m. and discovered the victim with trauma to the upper body, Alexandria police said in a news release.
Officers and responding EMS attempted life-saving efforts, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The suspect remained at the scene and was taken into custody without incident. The victim and suspect were known to one another, police said.
The victim was identified as Abiy Zemene, 29, from Silver Spring, Md. The suspect, Rakibul Fakir, 33, an Alexandria resident, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.
The investigation continues. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact Detective C. Escobar at 703-746-6819. You can also call the police non-emergency line at 703-746-4444. Tips can be given anonymously.
