A 23-year-old Alexandria man died after a Sunday afternoon motorcycle crash in which he was thrown from his bike and onto Interstate 495.
The crash happened at 2:50 p.m. when a 2019 Kawasaki Ninja 400 was traveling west on I-495 in the Thru Lanes. As the motorcycle took the exit for Eisenhower Avenue toward Mill Road, it ran off the left side of the travel lane and struck the cement wall, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
The impact of the crash caused the motorcyclist to be thrown from his bike and over the cement wall.
The motorcyclist, Braydon A. Stone, 23, of Alexandria, landed approximately 28 feet below in the I-495 westbound travel lane, Geller said.
Stone was taken to Inova Fairfax Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
He was wearing a helmet. The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.