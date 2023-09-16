An Alexandria man died in a Tuesday afternoon crash on Interstate 495 in Fairfax County.
The wreck happened about 12:30 p.m. when a tractor-trailer experiencing mechanical issues rapidly slowed in speed while traveling east on I-495 near Exit 174, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said.
A 2003 Mercedes Benz traveling in the eastbound lane was unable to stop in time and struck the rear of the stopped tractor-trailer.
The driver of the Mercedes, Martin Warner Jr., 51, of Alexandria, did not survive the crash. He was not wearing a seat belt, Geller said.
The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 36-year-old Arlington resident, was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. He was wearing a seat belt, Geller said.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.