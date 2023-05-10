An Alexandria man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in prison for conspiring to distribute 400 grams or more of fentanyl that resulted in the death of a young woman.
According to federal court documents, from around July 2020 through June 2021, Reza Hashemi, 34, distributed over 400 grams of fentanyl in Northern Virginia.
Hashemi was identified following the Oct. 24, 2020, overdose death of a 22-year-old Vienna man identified in court records as J.V., according to a release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office in Alexandria.
Hashemi admitted to distributing pressed counterfeit pills containing fentanyl to J.V. During the course of the investigation into J.V.’s death, law enforcement approached Hashemi and informed him of the death, but he did not agree to speak with them. Instead, Hashemi continued to distribute fentanyl, the release said.
On May 28, 2021, in Alexandria, Hashemi distributed an approximate 1-gram quantity of powder fentanyl to a 26-year-old woman identified in court records as J.F., which caused J.F.’s death by accidental fentanyl poisoning, the release said.
Jessica D. Aber, U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia, and Kevin Davis, Fairfax County Chief of Police, made the announcement after sentencing by U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema.
