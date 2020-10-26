A police officer was wounded and the suspect is dead following a shooting in Old Town Alexandria this morning.
The incident began around 5 a.m. after a report of shots fired near the Holiday Inn on 1st Street, police said. WUSA9.com reports that the officer was shot during a foot pursuit.
The officer returned fire and the suspect ran away, with another exchange of gunfire near Montgomery Street and the Fairfax County intersection, the station reported.
The suspect was then found dead in the same area.
The officer involved suffered a gunshot wound to the lower body and is expected to survive, police said.
Alexandria police asked residents and merchants in the area to shelter in place. The lockdown has now been lifted.
I hope the officer is ok...
