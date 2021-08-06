The city of Alexandria wants to see if it can help raise people out of poverty by paying them $500 a month.
It’s a program the city wants to get the community’s feedback on during virtual meetings next week.
The guaranteed income pilot program will start Nov. 1 and continue for two years.
One hundred fifty eligible households will receive $500 payments every month, with no restrictions on how the money can be spent.
“They can use it for the needs that they find important for their family, without the government saying, ‘OK, this is where it needs to go,'” Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson said.
The pilot was approved by the city council last month, and will be paid for with $3 million in federal American Rescue Plan funds.
“Look at the money that we spend on food assistance. Look at the money that we spend on housing assistance. Look at the money that we spend on child care — all the different impacts of poverty,” Wilson said. “Part of the argument here is this might be more efficient.”
Will this reduce the money used for food assistance, housing assistance or child care? I really doubt it. More likely, it will make it less likely these 150 families can lift themselves out of poverty. And how will they decide which 150 households get the money? I can almost guarentee it will not be a fair process. According to the Cenus Bureau, over 10% of the city's population lives in poverty. That's more like 5,000 households, and giving 150 households extra money won't make a dent in poverty numbers and is ripe for corruption.
