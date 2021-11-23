A 61-year-old woman was killed in a Monday morning crash on Fairfax County Parkway at Ox Road.
Elizabeth Wallgren of Alexandria was the driver and lone occupant of a 2013 Honda Civic traveling northbound on parkway about 5:56 a.m. when she lost control, Fairfax County police said in a news release.
The Honda crossed over the grass median and struck a 2014 Subaru Crosstrek driving in the southbound lanes, resulting in a head-on collision. Subsequently, the driver of a 2013 Chevrolet Van, also driving southbound, crashed into the Subaru.
Wallgren was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The driver of the Subaru was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening and the other driver remained on scene, police said.
Preliminarily, detectives do not believe that speed and alcohol are factors in the crash, which remains under investigation.
Anyone with information about is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.
The crash was the 18th non-pedestrian related fatality in the county to date in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.