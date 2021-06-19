A 54-year-old Alexandria woman died and her passenger suffered life-threatening injuries Friday when their pickup ran off Interstate 95 in Hanover County and struck a disabled tractor trailer.
The wreck happened about 10:09 a.m. in the southbound lanes near the 93 mile maker.
The preliminary investigation revealed that the tractor-trailer was stopped on the right shoulder with reflective triangles behind it, state police spokeswoman Corinne Geller said. While the driver of the Volvo was underneath the vehicle attempting to make repairs, a 2013 Ram pickup ran off the road and struck the Volvo.
Candace S. Fields-Rogers, 54, of Alexandria, was driving the Ram and died at the scene, Geller said. She was wearing a seatbelt. Her adult male passenger was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
