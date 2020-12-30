Peg King Photo 2.jpeg

Peg King, a retired nurse and resident of Goodwin House Alexandria’s Memory Care Unit, was one of the first at the facility to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

 Courtesy Goodwin House Alexandria

Health-care staff and residents at the Goodwin House Alexandria senior living facility on Tuesday were among the first in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

An estimated 125 residents and staff at Goodwin House will receive the first dose of the vaccine before the year ends. Staff members welcomed the CVS vaccine team Tuesday morning with signs and waves.

Vaccine Team Arrivals.jpg

A welcoming committee for the CVS vaccine team's arrival at Goodwin House Alexandria.

Health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff are part of the Centers for Disease Control's priority "group 1a" receiving the vaccines first. Currently, vaccine distribution across Virginia is limited to those in the priority group but will be expanded as supplies and resources to administer the vaccine increase. 

