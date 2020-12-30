Health-care staff and residents at the Goodwin House Alexandria senior living facility on Tuesday were among the first in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
An estimated 125 residents and staff at Goodwin House will receive the first dose of the vaccine before the year ends. Staff members welcomed the CVS vaccine team Tuesday morning with signs and waves.
Health care workers, first responders and long-term care facility residents and staff are part of the Centers for Disease Control's priority "group 1a" receiving the vaccines first. Currently, vaccine distribution across Virginia is limited to those in the priority group but will be expanded as supplies and resources to administer the vaccine increase.
