Alexandria plays a starring role in the new "Wonder Woman 1984" film and the city plans to capitalize on it.
Film crews shot for several weeks in Alexandria during the spring and summer of 2018 and in one scene at the shuttered Landmark Mall, a large-scale "Virginia is for Lovers" drum appears on screen.
That 7-foot drum will be on display in Old Town Alexandria from Jan. 7 to Feb. 28, and is the center of a city promotions campaign. Virginia is for Lovers, the state's official tourism slogan, is the longest-running state tourism campaign in the United States.
The Virginia Film Office partnered with Warner Bros. to include the drum. Warner Bros. in turn created an accompanying promotional video for Virginia Tourism featuring the set piece in action, as well as star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins speaking about their time in Virginia.
The movie was released in theaters and on HBO Max on Christmas Day.
In addition to viewing a window display of the Virginia is for Lovers drum prop, film enthusiasts can experience a new self-guided outdoor stroll among film-and TV-related sites in Old Town Alexandria plus a variety of Wonder Woman-inspired offerings at some city businesses beginning Jan. 7, including themed cocktails, beer packages, gourmet popcorn, donuts and original tattoo designs available as temporary or permanent tattoos.
“Alexandria really came together to support the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 with coordination from the Alexandria Film Office, which is operated by Visit Alexandria, plus incredible support from the City of Alexandria and dozens of city departments and public safety officials,” said Visit Alexandria president and CEO, Patricia Washington. “We’re thrilled Warner Bros. chose Alexandria for the filming of Wonder Woman 1984 and are excited to host a display of the drum prop as we present additional film-inspired experiences.”
For more information about the city's role in the film and the Wonder Woman promotions, VisitAlexandriaVA.com/wonderwoman.
